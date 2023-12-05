James is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a left calf contusion, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James continues to find his name on the injury report with a calf issue, but it hasn't forced him to miss any time. Expect confirmation on his availability for Tuesday to arrive closer to tipoff.
