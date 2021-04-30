James (ankle) is considered a game-time decision Friday against the Kings. If he doesn't play, he's likely to take the court Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

James is expected to make his long-awaited return Sunday against Toronto if he ends up being unavailable Friday. The Lakers' star will be returning from the longest absence of his career, so expect his minutes to be severely limited Friday if he plays. Coach Frank Vogel will likely continue to start Kyle Kuzma in his place until James is back on the court.