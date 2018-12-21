Lakers' LeBron James: Game-time decision with illness
James did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Howard Beck of Bleacher Report reports.
James is one of three Lakers now currently dealing with an illness, so it looks like there may be a bug going around the organization. James was resting at home, so it looks like he is taking every measure necessary to play Friday night, but clarity on his status likely will not come until closer to tip-off. The good news for the Lakers is that even if James can't play Friday, they will get Brandon Ingram (ankle) back in the lineup for additional help on the wing after a seven-game absence.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Drops game-high 36 points in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Efficient night Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Solid in final outing versus Wade•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in loss Friday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...