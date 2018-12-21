Lakers' LeBron James: Game-time decision with illness

James did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Howard Beck of Bleacher Report reports.

James is one of three Lakers now currently dealing with an illness, so it looks like there may be a bug going around the organization. James was resting at home, so it looks like he is taking every measure necessary to play Friday night, but clarity on his status likely will not come until closer to tip-off. The good news for the Lakers is that even if James can't play Friday, they will get Brandon Ingram (ankle) back in the lineup for additional help on the wing after a seven-game absence.