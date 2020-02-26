Lakers' LeBron James: Garners new season high in scoring

James registered a season-high 40 points (17-27 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, six assists and a block across 34 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 118-109 win over the Pelicans.

James carried the Lakers to their sixth straight win, in the process joining legends Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Kobe Bryant as the only players in franchise history to score 40 points in game after turning 35 years old. The Lakers are now 18-0 when James scores 30 or more points.