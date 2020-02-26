Lakers' LeBron James: Garners new season high in scoring
James registered a season-high 40 points (17-27 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, six assists and a block across 34 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 118-109 win over the Pelicans.
James carried the Lakers to their sixth straight win, in the process joining legends Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Kobe Bryant as the only players in franchise history to score 40 points in game after turning 35 years old. The Lakers are now 18-0 when James scores 30 or more points.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Nears triple-double versus Celtics•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Secures bragging rights once again•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Big game in OT win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Just shy of triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Explodes for double-double in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Collects 15 assists in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...