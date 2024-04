James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Questionable tags have become the norm for James as he continues to battle lingering soreness. James logged 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards, finishing with 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals.