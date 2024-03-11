James (ankle) is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James is set to return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. Look for the star forward to resume his usual responsibilities assuming he avoids any setbacks in the contest.
