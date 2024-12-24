James (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been a mainstay on the injury report lately due to left foot injury management. However, Monday's contest will mark the superstar's fourth consecutive outing. Across his last three appearances, James has averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.0 minutes per contest.