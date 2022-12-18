The Lakers list James (ankle) as probable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Despite being a fixture on injury reports of late, James has suited up in all but one of the Lakers' last 12 games, with his lone absence coming on the back end of a back-to-back set. Sunday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, but James' probable designation for the game against the Wizards implies that he's more likely to sit Monday in Phoenix, if at all. James enters Sunday's contest with three consecutive 30-plus-point performances under his belt, and he should have a good chance at extending the streak while the Lakers proceed without co-star Anthony Davis (foot), who is expected to miss at least one month due to his injury.