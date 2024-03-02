The Lakers have listed James as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has routinely been on Los Angeles' injury report with this left ankle injury, but he has been available for the previous three games without significant limitations. His status Saturday will presumably depend on how his ankle is feeling closer to game time. Some combination of Cam Reddish (ankle), Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura would presumably absorb James' minutes if the Lakers ultimately opt to err on the side of caution.