James is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle injury, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James returned from a one-game absence in Thursday's 141-132 victory versus the Bulls. The veteran star accumulated 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 36 minutes in the contest. It is not surprising to see the Lakers exercising caution with his questionable designation heading into Saturday's game. Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura would be candidates for increased workloads if James ultimately cannot go.