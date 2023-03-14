James (foot) remains out, but he was able to do some weight lifting and shooting during Tuesday's shootaround, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to be sidelined due to a right foot tendon injury and is expected to be re-evaluated next week, but it's encouraging to see him making at least some progress in his rehab. The Lakers are in a three-way tie for ninth place in the West, so James' potential return could provide a major boost during the stretch run. Meanwhile, Troy Brown, Lonnie Walker and Rui Hachimura are all candidates for increased playmaking opportunities behind Anthony Davis (foot) and D'Angelo Russell.