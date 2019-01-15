Lakers' LeBron James: Gets shots up Tuesday

James (groin) was spotted taking long-range jump shots during Tuesday's shootaround, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been participating in on-court drills for nearly a week, but it's still good to see him comfortable enough to be putting up shots from deep. The Lakers are expected to produce an update on the star forward's status Wednesday, at which point his availability for Thursday's matchup in Oklahoma City should become more clear. James has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, extending his absence to 11 straight contests.