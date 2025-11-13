Lakers' LeBron James: Gets through 5-on-5 work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (back) got through some 5-on-5 work at Wednesday's practice, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
This is a big step in James' recovery, and if he's able to continue practicing with the Lakers' G League team, that would improve his chances of a potential Nov. 18 return. Head coach JJ Redick said that James was moving around well Wednesday, but he would not commit to having James participate in Monday's practice when the team returns to Los Angeles.
