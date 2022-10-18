James (foot) participated in the team's shootaround ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

James, Anthony Davis (back) and Russell Westbrook (hamstring) are all listed as probable and went through morning shootaround, which suggests all three will be available to start the year. It's unclear when James picked up the foot issue, but by all accounts, it's expected to be minor. Regardless, it's still concerning to see the 37-year-old already dealing with an injury after missing 20-plus games in each of the last two seasons.