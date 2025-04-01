James (groin) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Rockets.

As expected, James will suit up in his sixth consecutive contest following a seven-game absence due to a left groin strain. Over his last five outings, James has averaged 19.2 points, 7.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 36.6 minutes per contest. The superstar has shot 43.7 percent from the field and only 16.7 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.