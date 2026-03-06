James suffered a left elbow injury during the fourth quarter and was unable to finish Thursday's game against Denver, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. He ended with 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block in 34 minutes.

James was spotted receiving medical attention on the bench after going down hard in the fourth quarter, and while he was able to check back in with 2:05 remaining, he wasn't on the court for the last few possessions. After the game, coach JJ Redick noted that James was icing his elbow, and the discomfort he felt in the final period was severe enough to take him off the floor with the game on the line, per McMenamin. It remains to be seen whether James will be healthy enough to suit up for the second half of LA's back-to-back Friday against Indiana.