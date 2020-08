James had 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Thursday's loss to Sacramento.

As was the plan going in, James played only the first half, logging 15 minutes of action. Under James' direction, the Lakers came out strong to score 40 points in the first quarter, but they managed only 16 points in the second, quickly squandering a 10-point advantage. James also turned the ball over three times after committing five turnovers in Monday's win over Denver.