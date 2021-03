James had 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's win over the Warriors.

The game was a blowout from the first quarter on, so James was able to get some much-needed rest during the second half. James' 24 minutes were his fewest in any game this season, and it was just the second time in his last 18 games that he played fewer than 31 minutes.