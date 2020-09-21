James had 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in Sunday's Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

James came out firing with 20 points in the first half, but he cooled off considerably after the break, struggling to assert himself for much of the second half. Down the stretch, James mostly served as a facilitator, as Anthony Davis scored the Lakers' final 10 points. Even so, James put together another strong all-around line, and he registered multiple blocks for the fourth time in his last eight games.