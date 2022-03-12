James produced 50 points (18-25 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-109 victory over the Wizards.

On a night when Russell Westbrook failed to offer much production (five points, 2-11 FG), James had no choice but to take matters into his own hands, as he notched his second 50-point effort in less than a week. As was the case last Saturday against Golden State, James had an ultra-efficient night from the floor, and he once again added six three-pointers to go with a perfect 8-of-8 night at the line. Since the All-Star break, James is averaging 33.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 3.0 threes per contest (38.1 MPG).