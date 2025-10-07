default-cbs-image
James (glute) went through individual work during Tuesday's practice, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

James has been dealing with a nerve irritation in his glute, which has kept him sidelined for the first two preseason games for his squad. It remains uncertain whether he'll suit up for any of the remaining five preseason games, starting with Sunday's matchup with the Warriors.

