Lakers' LeBron James: Going through pregame
James (groin) arrived at the facility well before Thursday's game against the Clippers to go through a workout and determine whether he can play, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James remains doubtful for Thursday's matchup in Los Angeles, but if he goes through his pregame drills and feels ready to play, there's no reason he should be held out. Expect an official ruling on the star's availability closer to game time.
