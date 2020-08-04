James (groin) is warming up with the Lakers and appears good to go for Monday's matchup with the Jazz.
As expected, James has the green light for Monday's contest. He landed on the team's injury report as probable due to a sore groin, but he will play through it. The veteran superstar has gotten off to a relatively slow start since the NBA season restarted, though a slow start by his standards means two double-doubles.
