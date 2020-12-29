James (ankle) will play in Monday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James was considered questionable after tweaking his ankle in Sunday's victory over the Timberwolves. However, it appears the issue is not serious enough to keep him sidelined. Barring any setbacks, look for the future Hall of Famer to take on his usual workload.
