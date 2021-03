James (ankle) will play in Friday's matchup with the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Sticking with the theme of the the first-half of the season, the Lakers labeled James as probable entering the evening and he will play through it. He indicated earlier in the week that he has no plans to rest during the second half of the season, but that of course remains to be seen. Barring any setbacks with his ankle, look for the 36-year-old to take on his usual workload.