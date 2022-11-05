James (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Jazz, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
James missed the team's shootaround for rest purproses while nursing a sore foot. The expectation was that he would play, so no surprise here. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
