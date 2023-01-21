James (ankle) is available for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James was given a questionable designation once again due to left ankle soreness, but he'll ultimately suit up for a fifth straight contest. Over his previous four appearances, the 38-year-old superstar has averaged 34.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 38.5 minutes per game. James figures to need prolific production on a daily basis to keep Los Angeles in games until Anthony Davis (foot) is able to return, which could be sooner than initially anticipated.