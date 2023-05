James (foot) is in the starting lineup for Game 3 versus Golden State on Saturday, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

As expected, James received the green light for Saturday's game after being listed as probable for the contest. Through the first two games of the series, James has averaged 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 34.0 minutes. However, he only saw 28 minutes in Game 2 due to blowout, so fantasy managers should expect more opportunities for the 38-year-old Saturday.