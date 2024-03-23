James (ankle) will play in Friday's matchup with the 76ers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James has routinely been playing through questionable designations and Friday will be no different. Barring any setbacks, the star forward will presumably take on his usual workload.
