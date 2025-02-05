James (foot) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Clippers.
James has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a nagging left foot issue. There is no indication that the superstar forward will operate on a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Puts up 33 points in triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play against New York•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Saturday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Leads offense with double-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Thursday•