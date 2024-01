James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James will suit up for the second straight game after being upgraded from questionable to available despite dealing with a left ankle injury. James is averaging 21.9 points, 8.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 35.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances.