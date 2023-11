James (calf) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Jazz, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a left calf contusion. There is no indication that the superstar forward will be on a minutes restriction. James is averaging 27.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.3 minutes across his last 10 appearances.