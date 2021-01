James (ankle) will start Saturday against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The 36-year-old was once again considered questionable with a left ankle sprain, and he'll unsurprisingly continue to play through the injury. James is averaging 30.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes across the past five games.