James (foot) is available for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday as his nagging foot injury has yet to cause him to miss a game these playoffs. The superstar forward averaged 28.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.5 minutes across his previous two matchups with Denver this season.