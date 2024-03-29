James (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James has been upgraded from questionable to available despite dealing with an ankle injury for the second straight contest. The superstar forward is averaging 25.7 points, 9.5 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 36.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
