James (foot/sciatica) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James was initially listed as questionable but was upgraded to probable Friday afternoon before eventually being cleared to suit up. With the superstar back in action after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, Jarred Vanderbilt will likely retreat to the bench. James has averaged 25.9 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest in his last 10 outings.