Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Friday
James (illness) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
James was absent from morning shootaround due to some type of illness and went home to rest, but he won't miss any time. He'll presumably resume his starting role and isn't expected to face any kind of minutes restriction.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Game-time decision with illness•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Drops game-high 36 points in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Efficient night Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Solid in final outing versus Wade•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...