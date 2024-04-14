James (ankle) will play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
No surprise here, as James was considered probable heading into the contest. Barring any setbacks, the star forward figures to be in line for his usual workload.
