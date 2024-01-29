James (ankle) will play Monday versus Houston, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
James will suit up for his third consecutive contest, coming off a monster 36-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist performance in 48 minutes Saturday against Golden State. Anthony Davis (Achilles) is trending in the right direction to join him in action Monday.
