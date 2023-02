James (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James sported a questionable tag on the initial injury report but seemed a good bet to take the floor with a day off between the games. James will resume his usual duties and aim to lead the Lakers to a third straight win Saturday. The King is averaging 33.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists since the calendar flipped to 2023.