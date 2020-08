James (groin) is starting Saturday's Game 5 against Portland.

James was considered probable for Saturday's contest, so it's not much of a surprise he'll be taking the court with the Lakers attempting to close out the series. The 35-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes through the first four games versus the Trail Blazers.