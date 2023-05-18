James (foot) is good to go for Game 2 versus the Nuggets on Thursday according toRyan Ward of LakersNation.com.
The Lakers have listed James as probable for the entire postseason so far, but he will continue to play through the minor ailment. James nearly triple-doubled in their Game 1 loss on Tuesday, scoring 26 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists.
