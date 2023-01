James (ankle) will suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James sat out the front end of the Lakers' back-to-back set Monday to rest but will rejoin the action Tuesday, for the second game in two nights playing in the state of New York. James has collected 40-plus points in two of the last three outings and should continue to be leaned on if the Lakers are to make a push toward the playoffs.