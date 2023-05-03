James (foot) is good to go for Game 1 versus the Warriors on Tuesday.
James and Anthony Davis (foot) were both carrying probable tags into Tuesday but that is simply how the Lakers operate. Neither player was in any real jeopardy of missing the opening game of this series.
