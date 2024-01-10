James (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
James will suit up for his ninth straight contest despite dealing with an ankle injury. The superstar forward is displaying impressive efficiency this season, shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from on 5.6 three-point attempts per contest.
