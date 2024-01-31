James (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
James played 37 minutes during Monday's game against Houston, but he'll power through his ankle injury again for the second leg of this back-to-back set. And with Anthony Davis sitting out with Achilles and hip issues, James will be looking at even more usage Tuesday evening.
