James (ankle) will start Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of Lakers Daily reports.

The 36-year-old was considered probable for Tuesday's contest, so it's hardly a surprise he'll continue to play through the ankle issue. James is averaging 27.2 points, 9.5 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 38.3 minutes over the past six games, and he figures to be increasingly relied upon with Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined) for the near future.