Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go versus Hawks
James (groin) is available and starting at power forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks.
No surprise here, as James was considered probable heading into the evening. It was his third consecutive game with that listing, so it looks like the Lakers are just erring on the side of caution with the designation. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.
