James is officially active for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

James status for Wednesday night was never truly in doubt, as the 36-year-old has been considered questionable for nearly every game this season. Coming off of a 46 point effort in Monday's contest against the Cavs, James should continue to fill the stat sheet on a routine basis. So far this season, he's averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.