James (ankle) is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James missed three straight games with left ankle soreness but will return for the Lakers' final contest before the All-Star break. Coach Darvin Ham is testing a new starting lineup around James consisting of D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis. His return will likely mean Troy Brown and Lonnie Walker will have fewer opportunities.